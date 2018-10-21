Scorpio season arrives on the 23rd, when the sun stirs up our desires to investigate the unknown. The sun will also oppose Uranus on this day, making us feel itchy about change. Remember: It’s better to go with the flow than against it. Mark your calendar for Wednesday, when the full moon arrives in Taurus. Will your plans from earlier this month come to fruition? Read on to find out what these celestial movements mean for you.