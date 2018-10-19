Here's The Average Number Of Sexual Partners A Person Has In A Lifetime

If you've ever been curious about people's average number of sexual partners, you now have your answer. According to a new survey from Superdrug, people's average "sex number" actually varied from country to country. The survey, which took a look at 2,000 adults in the U.S. and Europe, found that people in the U.S. had an average of around 7.2 sexual partners in their lifetimes, while people in the UK had an average of seven partners, and those in the Netherlands had averaged 6.9 partners in their lives.
The U.S.'s sexual number report has also been broken down by state — on one end, Louisiana residents had the highest average number of partners at 15.7, while Utah residents were at the other end with an average of 2.6 partners in their lifetimes.
Of course, the survey also acknowledges the cultural mores and societal expectations that may have come into play, particularly when disclosing your sexual number to a partner. "When disclosing details to a partner, men are more prone to inflating their number of sexual partners, while women are more likely to report fewer than their true number," the survey reads.
It may not be far-fetched, then, to imagine that people may lie when self-reporting their number even on a survey, but again — it's still interesting to see how numbers differ from state to state and even country to country. Just remember that the "average" number should be taken with a grain of salt, and it shouldn't make you feel shame about your own number.
That being said, "what's your number" is a common enough question to warrant an entire movie about the "number" of sexual partners a person has. After all, who hasn't been curious about a partner's sexual number (even if it might not be a good idea to find out)?
Still, there's no such thing as a "normal" amount of people you should sleep with in your lifetime. Whether you've had multiple partners or no partners is your business, and it has no bearing on your worth as a person.
