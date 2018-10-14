The Top 20 Travel Destinations In the World Have Been Revealed

After attracting more than 20 million international visitors in 2017, Bangkok (pictured) has been named the most popular travel destination in the world.
Thailand's capital city welcomed slightly more tourists last year than London, which placed second with 19.83 million international visitors, and Paris, which welcomed 17.44 million to place third.
Bangkok is one of three Thai destinations to appear in the top 20 of Mastercard’s 2018 Global Destination Cities Index: Phuket places 12th with 9.29 million visitors, while Pattaya places 18th with 8.67 million.
A typical flight between London and Thailand clocks in around the 11.5-hour mark. Mastercard calculates that the average stay in Bangkok last year was 4.7 days, with people spending an average of £130 per day in the Thai capital.
Advertisement
By contrast, the average spend per day in Dubai – the fourth most popular global destination in 2017 – is a hefty £410 per day.
Aside from Paris, the most popular destinations within a three-hour flight of the UK are Milan, Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.
Check out the top 20 destinations according to Mastercard below.
1. Bangkok (20.05 million visitors in 2017)
2. London (19.83 million)
3. Paris (17.44 million)
4. Dubai (15.79 million)
5. Singapore (13.91 million)
6. New York (13.13 million)
7. Kuala Lumpur (12.58 million)
8. Tokyo (11.93 million)
9. Istanbul (10.70 million)
10. Seoul (9.54 million)
11. Antalya (9.42 million)
12. Phuket (9.29 million)
13. Mecca (9.18 million)
14. Hong Kong (9.03 million)
15. Milan (8.81 million)
16. Palma de Mallorca (8.78 million)
17. Barcelona (8.69 million)
18. Pattaya (8.67 million)
19. Osaka (8.42 million)
20. Bali (8.30 million)
2. London (19.83 million)
3. Paris (17.44 million)
4. Dubai (15.79 million)
5. Singapore (13.91 million)
6. New York (13.13 million)
7. Kuala Lumpur (12.58 million)
8. Tokyo (11.93 million)
9. Istanbul (10.70 million)
10. Seoul (9.54 million)
11. Antalya (9.42 million)
12. Phuket (9.29 million)
13. Mecca (9.18 million)
14. Hong Kong (9.03 million)
15. Milan (8.81 million)
16. Palma de Mallorca (8.78 million)
17. Barcelona (8.69 million)
18. Pattaya (8.67 million)
19. Osaka (8.42 million)
20. Bali (8.30 million)
While Bangkok is the world's top travel destination in terms of numbers, Estonia has recently been named Europe's top "alternative" holiday destination, and Cuba has been hailed as the best holiday destination for female solo travellers.
To be honest, there are so many amazing destinations to choose from, it's tough not to be tempted by an adult gap year.
Advertisement