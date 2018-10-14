Between Wednesday and Thursday, the moon moves into Aquarius, inspiring you to learn and broaden your horizons. You’ll be feeling this vibe on Thursday until Friday afternoon, so find time to mingle with the locals or start a new book. But be careful about what you say. Mercury and Mars have been in a square since last week, drumming up tension and potential conflicts. The moon moves into Pisces at the end of the week, which will bring you back into your emotions. Don't be afraid to feel your feelings this weekend.