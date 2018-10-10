Alec Baldwin Says He Was Set Up For A #MeToo Story By Journalists

"She goes, 'Alec, they called me and they said that a wardrobe person said you sexually molested me and that you constantly had me sitting on your lap, and they asked for comment,'" he recalled. "I go, 'My God, what did you say?' And she said, 'I told them it was ridiculous, that you never groped me.' I just remember thinking in that moment, 'Wow, they're looking for people. This is a fire that needs fresh wood, and they're coming for me.'" Baldwin's rep had no additional comment when reached by Refinery29.