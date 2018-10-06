How To Improve Your Chances Of Getting Glastonbury Tickets

There are music festivals, and then there's Glastonbury. Even though 135,000 tickets are available for the performing arts extravaganza held at Worthy Farm in Somerset, they always sell out, and sell out fast. Demand is likely to be especially high for 2019's festival, which takes place from 26-30 June, because Glastonbury skipped 2018 as one of its "fallow years" designed to give the local community a breather and the farm chance to recover.
No acts have been announced for Glastonbury 2019 yet, though Madonna, Paul McCartney, Stormzy, Fleetwood Mac, Arctic Monkeys, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar are all hotly-tipped by bookmakers. This won't dampen demand in the slightest when the majority of tickets go on sale at 9am on Sunday 7 October. Glastonbury is about much more than superstar headliners; it's about a total festival experience where anyone and everyone can find their ideal vibe – and 15,000 coach + admission ticket packages have already sold out.
If you'd like to try your luck at bagging some of the 120,000 remaining tickets on Sunday morning, you'll need to have registered already – the deadline for that part of the process has already passed. But if you have registered, you can try to buy tickets from this website at 9am. It's very much a luck-of-the-draw process, but seasoned Glastonbury-goers swear by certain tactics for boosting their chances. Make sure you've read Glastonbury festival's own guide to buying tickets, then get ready to pimp your ticket-buying technique with these top tips.
1. Make sure you're using a strong internet connection
For anyone getting Glastonbury tickets today, may your internet connection be strong and your patience be long.— Stephi LaReine (@StephiLaReine) October 4, 2015
It sounds like stating the obvious, but logging on to the ticket site from somewhere with lightning-quick internet could give you the edge. If your home connection is a little sluggish, it might be worth planning a Sunday morning trip to the office or a friend's place to take advantage of the faster wi-fi.
2. Team up with friends
Do any of my friends have an hour to spare on Sunday morning? I am looking for help so my group of 6 can go to Glastonbury Festival next year!— Sarah (@SarahGarth) October 5, 2018
This is a voluntary role, no experience needed, infinite patience & determination required. Please let me know if you can help! ????
You can buy up to six tickets per transaction, so if six friends pool together to try their luck, they'll have six times as many chances. Just make sure you have enough funds in your bank account beforehand – you'll have to pay a £50 deposit for each ticket straight away.
3. Use multiple devices
If you have a mobile, laptop and a tablet, why not use all three to try to access the booking page? Again, the more times you try, the stronger your odds.
4. Keep calm and keep hitting refresh
Unless you're lucky af and get through to the booking page straight away, you'll need to keep refreshing over and over again. Take deep breaths, make sure you've made yourself a tea or coffee beforehand, and keep focused. A cool head is definitely an asset when trying to navigate this hectic and seemingly random ticket queue.
5. And finally, stay patient
Reserving tickets for Glastonbury this year!! Hour and a half ??? #Glasto2015— Nikki-Marie Young (@MrsNikkiYx) October 5, 2014
People tend to presume Glastonbury tickets sell out almost instantly, but every year there are reports of people getting lucky after spending as long as two hours hitting the refresh button. In this situation, fortune definitely favours the persistent.
