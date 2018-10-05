Amy Schumer & Emily Ratajkowski Arrested At Kavanaugh Protest

Following a Senate hearing with possible Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh in which he denied attempting to sexually assault Christine Blasey Ford while in high school, protestors have flocked to Washington, D.C., in order to take a stand against the judge's nomination. Two such protestors are I Feel Pretty stars Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski, both of whom were reportedly detained at the event, per Variety.
According to Variety, thousands of protesters, including the two stars, came together on Thursday at the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, where Kavanaugh currently works. They then moved to the Hart Senate Office.
Advertisement
In a Twitter video posted by account @Theboldtype_z, Schumer speaks into the camera, telling the Twitter user:
"Hi Zola, I'm here with your mom, she loves you very much. I think we're going to get arrested, and we're so proud of you."
MY MOM AND AMY SCHUMER ARE GETTING ARRESTED TOGETHER AND AMY SAID HI TO ME pic.twitter.com/AqZUBUxUrd— Z (@Theboldtype_z) October 4, 2018
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Schumer for comment.
We Are Your Friends star Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share her own story.
"Today I was arrested protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, a man who has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault," Ratajkowski, an outspoken feminist, wrote on the social media platform. "Men who hurt women can no longer be placed in positions of power. Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States is a message to women in this country that they do not matter. I demand a government that acknowledges, respects and supports women as much as it does men."
A representative for Ratajkowski confirmed that the actress was, in fact, arrested at the event.
Jess Morales Rocketto, Political Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, was arrested as well at the event. She issued the following statement:
"This investigation has been a sham from the beginning. Rather than centre survivors’ experiences and explore all leads, the investigation has been rushed, manipulated, and seen as a foregone conclusion of entitlement. But we know the truth: Brett Kavanaugh is a threat to all women and is unfit to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.
Our lives are on the line. Survivors are doing everything that we can to defend our democracy. We demand that our nation’s leaders match our courage and make sure Kavanaugh doesn’t get appointed."
Advertisement