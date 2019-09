The cover makeup, or lack thereof, likely alludes to Gaga's latest role as Ally in A Star Is Born. While filming, Gaga was notoriously instructed by director and co-star Bradley Cooper to never wear makeup on camera, starting the day he took a makeup wipe to her face during the screen test. Many found the move forceful and in bad taste, but for Gaga — a staunch advocate for challenging beauty standards — it was actually welcome (if uncharted) territory. "It put me right in the place I needed to be, because when my character talks about how ugly she feels — that was real,” Gaga recalled to the Los Angeles Times . “I’m so insecure. I like to preach, but I don’t always practice what I preach."