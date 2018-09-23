Now that Libra season is officially here, let's give ourselves what we need most (read: a little post-Virgo season pampering). This week, Mars is back on track after a long stay out of bounds. This movement will gently guide us back into action in our work and our personal lives — how's that for a motivational boost?
On Monday, the moon is void of course from early in the morning until midnight. If you have a mile-long to-do list you've been aching to attack, it might have to wait until Tuesday. While the moon is void of course, you'll be better off sticking to only the most essential tasks. Trying to do anything more will only stress you out.
Think of working through a void of course moon like trying to run through water. Fight against the flow and you'll wear yourself out before making any progress. But, if you go with it, you’ll float free. Deepak Chopra puts it plainly: ”Don’t try to steer the river.” The next long void of course moon is on Wednesday morning until the end of the day — two of these in one week means to take things slow.
