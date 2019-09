For Spring 2019, Prada Collaborated With Female Architects

Prada also sent several all-black looks down the runway, a colour trend we've seen several times this Fashion Month (from Max Mara to No. 21 and more), which makes us wonder if some designers are ready to go dark for a second (or just in need of a blank slate)? Either way, the pops of colour that were included in the collection — cherry red, Pantone's Greenery , pink, and navy tie-dye — were just the touches of the (albeit heteronormative) femininity warmer seasons often offer up. The fact that Prada is investing in its nylon capabilities is a good sign, too, considering how much leather and PVC we've seen across the spring 2019 runways — neither of which are breathable fabrics. Miuccia Prada, alongside some of the most enthralling female voices in 21st-century design, proved that women — nay, all of us — are stronger together. What better foot to start a new season off on than that?