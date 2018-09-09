On Friday night, the moon enters fiery, fun-loving Sagittarius — just in time for the weekend. Take any opportunity you can get to blow off steam with your best mates. The vibe will be light and easy, and we'll all be in the mood to show off our best sides. On a less warm and fuzzy note, we’re still exploring unknown territory this week while Mars is out of bounds. Continue to go with the flow of this energy (and try not to panic as you delve into the unknown). You never know where you might end up.