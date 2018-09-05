Just as news breaks that Kim Kardashian will appear as a guest on a podcast about prison reform, her favorite new obsession, "Serial" — the podcast that took true crime mainstream — announces it is back for a third season.
Variety reports that the third season of the popular podcast will focus on the inner workings of the Cleveland Court system. The first two episodes will debut on September 20th, with an expected 10 episodes in total.
This season of "Serial" will feature the return of Sarah Koenig, host of the first season, and Emmanuel Dzotsi, an Ohio native and former “This American Life” fellow. The two spent more than a year in Ohio where they were granted unprecedented access to the inner workings of the courtrooms, judge's chambers, and attorneys' offices, reports Variety.
In 2014, listeners to the first season were riveted by the case of Adnan Syed, who was in prison for the murder of Hae Min Lee. Koenig focused on the possibility of Syed's innocence, but the more compelling story became the host's obsession with the case and the impossibility of ever really knowing the truth. In part due to Serial's popularity, and Koenig's dogged reporting, Syed was granted a retrial (it has not yet taken place).
In the second season, the Serial team partnered with Mark Boal's Page One Media to tell the story of Bowe Bergdahl, an Army soldier who was held captive by the Taliban and later pleaded guilty before a military judge to charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Bergdahl's story largely failed to recapture the interest of listeners.
For season 3, the original producers have once again partnered with "This American Life" in collaboration with Chicago Public Media. Executive producer Julie Snyder also created the recent hit podcast S-Town, sparking hopes that this season will live up to the success of the first.
While we can't wait for the newest season, Refinery29 would still like to know about the Best Buy payphone from season one. Maybe Kardashian wants to share her theory.
