Rage Becomes Her: How To Put Your Anger To Good Use

"It is possible to take care of others without being careless with yourself. Most women take on what they do not only because they are expected to but also because they love and care and want to. But the expectation that we do so infinitely and selflessly, and the demands that such expectations produce, exhaust us. Care with purpose. Understand that this includes taking care of your own health and wellbeing. Learn to say no and to say no unapologetically. One of the most effective ways to address care creep is to think deliberately and to make conscious choices. It is possible to audit the paid and unpaid work you do and even the emotions that you manage for other people."