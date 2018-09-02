Your September Horoscope, Revealed

This month won't be a fantastic time to make big decisions without taking time to adjust to the changes they incur. Make sure that you take all necessary steps to prepare. Over 8th and 9th September, Venus squares Mars. This aspect may ignite drama and tension that's been ready to be released for a long time. Whether you’re single or attached, you may feel some fierce emotions. You'll have a chance to bring your life back into balance on 23rd September when we enter Libra season. Read on how to make the most out of this month!