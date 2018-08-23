After battling Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson for fastest engagement, Hailey Baldwin became officially betrothed to Justin Bieber in July, and now, thanks to her latest magazine cover, we've got a peek at her $500,000 engagement ring in all its glory. The 21-year-old is Vogue Mexico's latest cover star, showing off what her fiancé calls her "beautiful hands."
La intensidad del sol cede a los ecos del viento, acompañándose de la grácil y fresca imagen de #HaileyBaldwin, una modelo que irrumpe fuera de las pasarelas vistiendo las tendencias otoñales junto a su mediático anillo de compromiso. Adquiérela este lunes en puntos de venta. #SeptemberIssue #VogueSeptiembre Fotografía: @bjorniooss Estilismo: @celiaazoulay Casting: @legainsbourg
According to the ring's designer Jack Solow, Bieber "wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully-shaped hands," he told People magazine. "We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace. Look at her hands — she’s exquisite."
Vogue Mexico shared the cover on Instagram, writing what roughly translates to: "The intensity of the sun gives way to the echoes of the wind, accompanied by the graceful and fresh image of #HaileyBaldwin, a model who burst off the catwalks wearing the autumn trends with her high-profile engagement ring." Only time will tell if a high-profile wedding will happen just as fast as this engagement.
In between his off-again, on-again relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez, Bieber dated Baldwin from 2015 to 2016. Baldwin told E! News in 2016 that they weren’t an “an exclusive couple,” but maybe they were more serious than they led on. The biggest possible clue of foreshadowing: Bieber’s 2016 interview with GQ, where he said he "didn’t want to rush into anything" in case Baldwin ended up being the girl "I’m gonna marry."
Okay, so we know what the ring looks like, and we have an idea of who her bridesmaids will be (her cousins, Alaia Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin!). Now we just need Baldwin to start dropping hints on who will have the honor of creating her gown for her trip down the aisle to become Mrs. Bieber.
