Though Lena Dunham has taken a bit of a step back from the spotlight over the past year, she's been extremely busy behind the scenes. The actress/producer/writer/director (seriously, how many more titles can one person have?) made some serious life changes, namely, having a hysterectomy and breaking up professionally with former producing partner Jenni Konner. But now, Dunham is ready to get back in front of the camera and will join Quentin Tarantino's star-studded (and glaringly white) film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is loosely based upon the Manson Family murders.
The former Girls actress will star as a woman called Gypsy, according to Variety. Though many outlets have yet to confirm what Dunham's role entails, Entertainment Weekly reports her full character's name will be Catherine “Gypsy” Share, who was one of Manson's loyal followers. The film's IMDb page supports EW's claim. Refinery29 has reached out to Dunham's rep for comment.
The controversial film tells the story of Hollywood's changing landscape in the late 1960s and follows struggling actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), as they try to re-establish their footing. Oh, and they just so happen to be neighbours with Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), whom the Manson Family brutally murdered in August 1969. Set during that summer, Tarantino told Variety that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will examine the period's clash of cultures.
"It takes place at the height of the counterculture explosion," he said. "It takes place at the time of the hippie revolution, and it takes place at the height of new Hollywood."
As spiffy as Pitt and DiCaprio look, Robbie easily takes the cake for "best transformation." The Australian actress is nearly indistinguishable from the late Tate in a teaser photo she shared on her Instagram page earlier this month.
Dozens of big-name actors have signed onto the project, including Dakota Fanning, Austin Butler, Al Pacino, Timothy Olyphant, Kurt Russell, Emile Hirsch, Burt Reynolds, Damian Lewis, Tim Roth, Luke Perry, and Michael Madsen. Will any others join the list? When it comes to Tarantino, you truly never know.
