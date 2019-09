Though Lena Dunham has taken a bit of a step back from the spotlight over the past year, she's been extremely busy behind the scenes. The actress/producer/writer/director (seriously, how many more titles can one person have?) made some serious life changes, namely, having a hysterectomy and breaking up professionally with former producing partner Jenni Konner . But now, Dunham is ready to get back in front of the camera and will join Quentin Tarantino's star-studded ( and glaringly white ) film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood , which is loosely based upon the Manson Family murders.