Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Marriage Reportedly Dissolved Due To Bizarre Dog Drama

File this away in the part of your brain reserved for "strange facts about Johnny Depp." His divorce from Amber Heard reportedly soured after Heard left a pile of poop on their bed. British website The Mirror reported Thursday morning that the couple got into an argument following the appearance of mysterious faeces on the couple's bed in April 2016. This was shortly before Heard filed for divorce. The Mirror reports that Depp thought the poop was Heard's, and an act of retribution for his late arrival to her 30th birthday party. Heard insisted the poop was pup-sized. The employee who cleaned the bed told the Mirror that the poop didn't seem to have come from a dog.
Representation for Heard told Page Six, "It was an innocent thing, it’s what pets will do...Ms. Heard is moving on and we do not want to engage in this nonsense." The dog, a Yorkshire terrier named Boo, apparently had bowel issues.
For the record, this type of warplay isn't unheard of, at least in the fictional realm. In an episode of The Terror that aired this year, one character defecated on another's bed after a particularly painful breakup. In an early episode of The Office, Todd Packer (David Koechner) poops in the office. Richard Schiff (Toby on The West Wing) played a maniacal businessman who pooped on an office floor in House of Lies. Not to mention the Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode entitled "Who Pooped the Bed?" Poop may be gross, but it also makes for engrossing drama.
