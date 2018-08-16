Rihanna & Donald Glover Are Apparently Collaborating On A Secret Movie In Cuba

Camila Cabello left her heart in Havana, and Rihanna and Donald Glover went to go fetch it! Not really, but Rihanna and Donald Glover are currently in Havana, Cuba, per some sneaky paparazzi photos. They appear to be working on a project — not simply on vacation — with Atlanta director Hiro Murai. The top-secret production isn't listed on either star's IMDb page, but it appears to be a feature film, not a music video.
Cuban publication Vistar reported last week that Murai was shooting a project titled Guava Island in Havana, and that Rihanna appeared to be in it. Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther) are reportedly in the movie as well. A Rihanna fan account suggested on Twitter that Guava Island is a movie musical. Refinery29 has reached out to representation for Rihanna and Glover for comment.
While little is known about Guava Island, Hiro Murai was last seen in headlines when Deadline reported that the "This Is America" director might make his feature debut on the movie Man Alive, a science fiction juncture about the aftermath of an alien invasion. Timing would suggest that this is the movie Murai is shooting in Cuba, but Man Alive is also pretty press-shy. What if this is a post-apocalyptic movie musical? What if?!
Rihanna on set in Cuba last week. pic.twitter.com/aHOtS0qako— Fenty Stats (@FentyStats) August 15, 2018
