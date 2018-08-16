Ivanka, who is not just the first daughter, but a senior advisor to the president of the United States, likewise gets by on miles of social and political capital she has not earned. She has long been a golden girl in the eyes of the press, as is common for the privileged-and-polished heirs of wealthy American families. But now that her dad is president, this has transformed into something that resembles real power, the kind that looks good in a photo op (she loves getting her picture taken with anyone and everyone), plays well in a soundbyte (all those inoffensive talking points about women’s economic empowerment), and gets her positive press (publicly disagreeing with her father just enough). On anyone else, this might look like the air of an accomplished diplomat who’s figured out how to appease all the various cliques — but in Ivanka Trump’s case, it’s simply left most women unsure what to make of her.