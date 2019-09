Constance Wu Is The Hair Colour Chameleon We Need Right Now

This year alone, Wu has had four different dye jobs — and not one was for her career. The Crazy Rich Asians star recently told The New York Times that the quick colour swaps are due to fatigue and a fickle heart. "I took the summer off from work. Because I knew I wasn’t going to be on camera for several months, I thought, 'I’m going to just play around,'" she told the publication. "I was pink, then I was jet black, then I was blond, and now I’m kind of dark blond-light brown." Although Wu admits her hair is not invincible (that many double-process appointments will land anyone in breakage hell), it doesn't seem like the breakout star is quitting her bleach habit any time soon. At least, that's what we hope...