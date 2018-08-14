Constance Wu Is The Hair Colour Chameleon We Need Right Now

For most actresses, their most daring beauty transformations happen on-screen. Natalie Portman recently tried out an edgy pixie for her role in the upcoming film Vox Lux. Sophie Turner toggles between a platinum blonde and fiery red for her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark. And to prep for the Netflix hit Glow, Alison Brie had to get a perm. This isn't the case for Constance Wu.
This year alone, Wu has had four different dye jobs — and not one was for her career. The Crazy Rich Asians star recently told The New York Times that the quick colour swaps are due to fatigue and a fickle heart. "I took the summer off from work. Because I knew I wasn’t going to be on camera for several months, I thought, 'I’m going to just play around,'" she told the publication. "I was pink, then I was jet black, then I was blond, and now I’m kind of dark blond-light brown." Although Wu admits her hair is not invincible (that many double-process appointments will land anyone in breakage hell), it doesn't seem like the breakout star is quitting her bleach habit any time soon. At least, that's what we hope...
Wu is the color chameleon we've been waiting for. Check out her evolving hair looks ahead and see for yourself.