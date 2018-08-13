This Edgy New Earring Trend Doesn't Require A Second Piercing

When prepping for a big awards show, getting a new cartilage ear piercing isn't likely at the top of a celebrity's to-do list. Choosing an outfit, investing in a few sheet masks, or splurging on a haircut if you want to make headlines, sure. But a piercing that could potentially bleed or get infected by the time the after party rolls around? Probably not the best idea.
That's why we were a little taken aback at last night's Teen Choice Awards when we spotted Lucy Hale and Olivia Holt sporting new jewellery that crossed from their helixes through their lobes. Did these stars really get a couple new piercings in honour of the big night? Not exactly.
The secret: KatKim's Thread Ear Pin, a cleverly designed earring that slides through the lobe, rests across the entire ear, and hooks around the very top of the cartilage for a killer optical illusion. But Hale and Holt aren't the only fans in Hollywood. Other celebs, including Taraji P. Henson, Gigi Hadid, and Zazie Beetz are also in on the trend — so, naturally, we are, too. Our favourite looks, ahead.