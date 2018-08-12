We tend to complain about Mercury retrograde because we don't know what else to blame for our problems. Besides, everyone else does it and misery loves company, right? As satisfying as whining about Mercury may feel in the moment, we should probably put a more positive spin on its retrograde periods. They're nothing new, they happen three times a year, and, trust us, they're actually pretty darn helpful. Try meditating this week on what this slow-down has done for you. Before the scapegoat planet goes direct next week, consider the benefits of a much-needed reset.