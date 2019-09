Lady Gaga Shares Truly Heartbreaking Story From A Star Is Born

"My very, very, very dear friend Sonja died of cancer that day," she recalled of filming the scene. "We were supposed to shoot in, like, 30 minutes, and I left the set because her husband called me and I could hear her in the background and I just got in the car and drove. I missed her by 15 minutes and she died. I literally laid with her, with her husband, and their dog, and his son… When I came back, Bradley was so gentle with me and we got through it. I performed the song. He was like, 'You don’t have to do it again. It’s okay.' All I ever wanted to do was sing. I’ll never forget that day. It was really a special scene, and I’ll always remember that moment." Gaga, née Stefani Germanotta, is referring to former Haus of Gaga creative coordinator Sonja Durham, who died in May of last year