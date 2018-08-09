The Last Week Of Mars’ Retrograde Might Be Hardest

Since then, you may have found it especially difficult to make much progress on your plans. You might even be struggling to express your anger without totally blowing up at an innocent party. Such is the way of Mars retrograde: It shows up to remind us that forging ahead, regardless of what's in our way, isn't always the best move. Ideally, we emerge from these periods knowing a little more about our tempers, impulses — and, most importantly, how to rein them in. The end of this period may be in sight (Mars goes direct on August 27), but we're not finished yet. In fact, the hardest part may only lie ahead.