It's been over ten years since Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke split, finalising their divorce in 2005 after having two children, Maya and Levon Roan. This was just a few years after getting nominated for Best Supporting Actor in 2002 for Training Day. In an interview with GQ, the actor admitted that it was hard for him to celebrate that milestone while his marriage was falling apart.
"In a lot of ways, it could have been the beginning of something. It was the best moment of my career. Like, 'Maybe, maybe you could be commercially viable,'" he remembered. "But I got divorced and my personal life fell apart."
He revealed that his outlook on life totally changed, perceiving everything around him as fake and phony.
"You channel your inner Holden Caulfield, you know?" he said.
For her part, Thurman had an equally difficult experience, telling Oprah Winfrey in October of 2005 that it was "excruciating," adding that her self-esteem was "pretty mangled."
“You can move on, and you can be lucky and you can seize the moment and you can take one step after another,” Thurman continued in that 2005 interview. “You bear two children with somebody – that’s not a small thing – and then you can hardly talk to them.”
This followed the aftermath of her experiences with Harvey Weinstein and Quentin Tarantino, which culminated with an accident on the set of the 2003 movie Kill Bill that Thurman opened up about this past February.
In the past decade, however, Hawke married his now-wife Ryan Hawke, with whom he shares children Clementine Jane and Indiana. As for Thurman? Oh, she's just vaping with a "mystery man" in NYC.
