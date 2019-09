Bo Burnham's directorial debut Eighth Grade has received accolades for its authentic depiction of teen life — yet many of the people who could take the most away from the movie won't be able to see it. That's because Eighth Grade — a film told from the perspective of a 13-year-old girl that contains zero violence of graphic imagery — received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). According to The BFI a US R rating means 'restricted', i.e. no-one under 16 can be admitted to the cinema unless accompanied by an adult.