I AM Paul Walker Documentary Paints A Pleasant View Of A More Complicated Star

Nearly five years after Walker's shocking death, Paramount Network has released I AM Paul Walker, a Network Entertainment-produced doc that honours the late star. What the doc is celebrating is not his career which, while long, was also somewhat limited to the many Fast and the Furious flicks he made in his later years. He never reached for the Oscar bait movies former child stars like Leonardo DiCaprio did, even if he did occasionally exit his chase scene comfort zone for indie dramas like 2013's Hours. In interviews with his friends and family, it's revealed that there's a reason for that: Hollywood stardom was simply never that appealing to Walker.