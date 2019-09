Meghan Markle’s First Birthday Present Is A Gift To Us All

In 2015, Markle admitted to Best Health that she tries to eat vegan during the week, and allows herself to be flexible during the weekend. “But at the same time, it's all about balance,” she told the website. “Because I work out the way I do, I don't ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It's not a diet; it's lifestyle eating.” No telling where “lifestyle eating” falls on Markle’s list of things she’s no longer allowed to do now that she’s a royal, but we have a feeling Queen Elizabeth II will approve of the gift — after all, at least it’s not a pair of wedges