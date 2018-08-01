Your August Horoscope, Revealed

This summer has been an absolute trip. We've made it through two eclipses and seen retrogrades begin and end. From the looks of it, August will only be a continuation of this wild ride. If you had plans to coast through this month, you might need to scrap them.
We'll all feel the effects of the solar eclipse on 11th August (even if we can't see it). Brace yourself for slowdowns and speed-ups. But we have good news, too: Namely, Mercury goes direct on the 19th. While we're all breathing a collective sigh of relief, take a moment to consider how this retrograde might have actually helped you — did you get to take a breather from your regular schedule? Did you learn to go with the flow?
We enter Virgo season on the 22nd, which always comes as a bit of a wakeup call: Time to get organised and say goodbye to summer, stargazers. Venus will trine Mars retrograde (which has drifted back into Capricorn for a spell) on 7th August. It will be a time of emotional fireworks that could go either messy or spicy. Read on for how to make the most out of August!