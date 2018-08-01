Your August Horoscope, Revealed

We'll all feel the effects of the solar eclipse on 11th August (even if we can't see it). Brace yourself for slowdowns and speed-ups. But we have good news, too: Namely, Mercury goes direct on the 19th. While we're all breathing a collective sigh of relief, take a moment to consider how this retrograde might have actually helped you — did you get to take a breather from your regular schedule? Did you learn to go with the flow?