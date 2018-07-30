Advice From A Nice Girl: I Don't Feel Seen, How Do I Prioritise At Work?

Fran's advice: When I was in my 20s and working at Coke, any time a last-minute task or request came up, I was the first person to raise my hand and volunteer to stay late and do it. Yes, it showed I was ambitious, but I had also unwillingly set a precedent to always be available to take on more. This meant working as hard as possible and spending as much time as possible in the office. There’s nothing wrong with going the extra mile, but it does become a problem if it leaves you with no time left over to focus on developing yourself and your own career. You need to invest in yourself and be a team player.