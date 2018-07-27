Britney Spears Is One Of The Few People Mariah Carey Does Know

One solid friendship with Mariah Carey is worth about ten normal ones, the old adage goes, so Britney Spears should feel extremely fortunate. While Carey has a reputation for perhaps dismissing those she feels don't belong in her orbit — we all remember the iconic "I don't know her" incident of the early 2000s — Spears is clearly an artist the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" singer respects. Carey took to Twitter Friday morning to commemorate their long-running friendship, posting a #TBT photo that could not scream "2000s" any louder if it tried.
"#TBT with @britneyspears," she captioned the grainy snap. "We need a new picture, Brit."
#tbt with @britneyspears. We need a new picture, Brit ?? pic.twitter.com/X4QZG2GgDJ— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 26, 2018
If I were to receive that message from the queen diva herself, I would go running to the nearest photo booth.
Spears had her own "I don't know her" moment when introducing Andy Cohen on Tuesday night at Radio City Music Hall.
"Give it up for…him!" she said, in what sounds like an attempt to cover up the fact that she forgot his name.
"Looks [like] I need to have a bravo binge with someone," sister Jamie Lynn Spears commented on the account Comments By Celebs, which documented the gaff. "WE LOVE YOU ANDY COHEN."
"OMG love you back!" Cohen replied. "I loved being your sister’s bitch."
Sounds like we need a photo of all four of these stars together — and maybe some icebreaker get-to-know you games.
