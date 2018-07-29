What a week that was. We might be out of the woods, eclipse-wise, for the moment, but we're in the thick of Leo season now, stargazers. And that fiery energy is mixing it up with the residual effects of last week's lunar activity. Don't believe us? Check out the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, in which everyone's letting their inner showoff out to play as they bring their own flair to Drake's latest banger.
In the wake of last Friday's full moon, the moon will be waning all week. This is a good time to iron out the details on projects that you may have been neglecting. But hold off on putting the final touches on anything this week. It's not an ideal time to wrap things up (cough, Mercury retrograde). That said, you probably already know that Mercury retrograde periods affect each sign differently. Read on to reveal how you should be spending your energy.