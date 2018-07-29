What a week that was. We might be out of the woods, eclipse-wise, for the moment, but we're in the thick of Leo season now, stargazers. And that fiery energy is mixing it up with the residual effects of last week's lunar activity. Don't believe us? Check out the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, in which everyone's letting their inner showoff out to play as they bring their own flair to Drake's latest banger.