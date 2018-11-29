Update: December is usually a very special time for the best of bakers, both those who do it for fun and professionals. This December, however, for the first time, some of the worst bakers in America will also be getting in on the holiday baking action thanks to Nailed It! Holiday!
The seven-episode Netflix special will premiere on December 7, and according to the official trailer, which was released this morning, we have a lot to look forward to. Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres who host, judge, and mentor the contestants will be joined by some famous and funny guest judges including Big Mouth's Jason Mantzoukas and Crashing's Lauren Lapkus. And, of course, we can expect to see brand new determined but terrible bakers taking on hilarious new challenges in hopes of taking home the $10,000 prize just in time for Christmas.
Advertisement
Below, watch the full trailer for Nailed It! Holiday and get excited to unwrap all seven episodes on December 7.
This story was originally published on July 27, 2018.
Usually you have to wait until winter to find out whether or not you've been good enough to deserve Christmas presents. This year, however, we found out early, and apparently, we've been really good. Today, Netflix announced that Nailed It! will return for a third season this December. We're not sure what we did to deserve three seasons of this hilarious baking competition show full of seriously epic fails in a single year, but we'll gladly accept the gift.
According to Netflix's announcement, Nailed It! Holiday is similar to the previous two seasons except for one key difference. This time around, all the challenges will be Christmas-themed. Last season, Nailed It! gave us a taste of that with one Christmas baking episode — remember the one with the ginger bread houses and the revelation that French people dip their shortbread biscuits red wine? — but next season, there will be even more of those festive tests.
Your Nailed It! Holiday wishes will be coming true this December. ?? pic.twitter.com/KzcaoRNbWA— Nailed It! (@NailedIt) July 26, 2018
Most excitedly for us as viewers, both comedian Nicole Byer and pastry chef Jacques Torres will return as the lead hosts and judges on Nailed It! Holiday. We're sure the contestants will be happy about that as well since Byer and Torres make such wonderfully supportive baking mentors. Now, all we have to do is add another Queer Eye-Nailed It! cross over to our holiday wish lists, and hope that our good behaviour gets us one of those, too. If so, it could be the best Christmas ever.
Advertisement