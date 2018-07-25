Forget #MyCalvins: Your CK Underwear Was Just Turned Into Art

If you really think about it: It's pretty easy to define the '90s. And that's because it was an era like nothing before; it introduced minimalism (the idea that a crisp white T-shirt was, indeed, enough), it redefined what being punk looked like (something that started way before Marc Jacobs got ahold of it), and it predicted the age of athleisure that's trending so hard today. But what makes a collection like this so current, even though it pays homage to an era most of whom will buy it didn't even live through, is that it's reimagining classic, timeless wardrobe essentials that otherwise go unseen. And, in this writer's opinion, it's one way that fashion, just like Warhol, makes art accessible.