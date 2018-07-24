Whether you're bracing for the worst or hoping for the best, we're in it now, astro buddies. All that's left to do is ride out the last two eclipses of the "season" and keep our eyes and ears open for any messages they're sending us. If we're lucky, they'll unfold as cleanly as Penelope predicts: "I view three eclipses in a lunar month as a time for changes that will be full circle. Changes that will truly mark a new beginning or a new end."