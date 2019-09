The idea that fashion can act as an armour and translator to those unfamiliar with distant cultures is (still) a novel, and sometimes bristled, idea. So when it comes to countries where gender remains unequal, even talking about it feels like an act of bravery. But we persist with the help of influences far and wide by way of social media. It's how those radical acts of fashion, such as Under The Abaya — a book that highlights the street style of women in Saudi Arabia — have made their way to the Western hemisphere.