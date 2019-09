This Month's Mercury Retrograde Might Be As Brutal As The Last

If you felt like you were dealing with twice as many headaches, misunderstandings and stressors as you normally experience during a Mercury backspin, you're not alone. March's retrograde took place in short-tempered Aries , the first fire sign of the Zodiac whose impulsive, confrontational energy only amplified Mercury's signal-scrambling effects. As much as you'd rather forget all the faux pas committed and passwords lost during that time, looking back on this frustrating period (and how you survived it) might actually come in handy ahead of this Thursday, when Mercury begins its second retrograde of the year in yet another fire sign , Leo.