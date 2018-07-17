12 Creatives Share Their Experience Of Working With Robin Williams

Robin William's documentary Come Inside My Mind premiered in the US last night and, although a UK air date has yet to be confirmed, we can't help but get a little excited to tune in. The film, directed by Marina Zenovich, tracks the comet-like ascendance of Robin Williams, who lit up our lives with his relentless improvisation and super-charged energy for the duration of his time as a performer.
As the documentary details the many shows and films that comprise Williams' filmography, one phenomenon remains constant. Williams would begin speaking off script. His co-stars and camera crew would erupt in peals of laughter. At one point in the documentary, the entire white-coated cast of Flubber was clutching their sides. Essentially, everyone who was on set with Robin Williams has a really, really good Robin Williams story.
Come Inside My Mind cements Williams' legacy as a genius comic — and as a genuine good guy. Williams died by suicide in 2014. These on-set stories are a vivid reminder of the genius, generous performer, and man he was.