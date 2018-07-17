Story from Movies

12 Creatives Share Their Experience Of Working With Robin Williams

Elena Nicolaou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Harry Langdon/Getty Images.
Robin William's documentary Come Inside My Mind premiered in the US last night and, although a UK air date has yet to be confirmed, we can't help but get a little excited to tune in. The film, directed by Marina Zenovich, tracks the comet-like ascendance of Robin Williams, who lit up our lives with his relentless improvisation and super-charged energy for the duration of his time as a performer.
As the documentary details the many shows and films that comprise Williams' filmography, one phenomenon remains constant. Williams would begin speaking off script. His co-stars and camera crew would erupt in peals of laughter. At one point in the documentary, the entire white-coated cast of Flubber was clutching their sides. Essentially, everyone who was on set with Robin Williams has a really, really good Robin Williams story.
Come Inside My Mind cements Williams' legacy as a genius comic — and as a genuine good guy. Williams died by suicide in 2014. These on-set stories are a vivid reminder of the genius, generous performer, and man he was.
Related Stories
Watch The Trailer For This New Robin Hood Film
Bella Thorne's New Movie Makes Ride Shares Scary
These "Boy" Movies Will Make You Cry

More from Movies

R29 Original Series