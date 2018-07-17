Watch The Trailer For The New Robin Hood Film With Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx

Contrary to what I had been raised to believe, Robin Hood isn't a fox. In this new movie adaptation, at least, he's Taron Egerton, and while he looks great and good in the new trailer that was released today, the real star of the show is Jamie Foxx. Specifically, Jamie Foxx's British accent.
Foxx plays Little John, the leader of the Merry Men — but he's anything but merry. Instead, he's a stone-cold warrior who teachers Egerton's Hood all about archery and the brutality of battle.
"You were a lord, and now you get to be a thief," Foxx says in the trailer. "And I'm going to show you how."
That's pretty much the premise for this new adaptation, which is one of three in the works. It is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions, and has attracted a number of promising names to fill out the narrative, like Jamie Dornan and Tim Minchin. Eve Hewson will be playing the love interest, Maid Marian.
The story really gets going when Hood and Co decide to topple the Sheriff of Nottingham (Ben Mendelsohn) himself by hitting the treasury, which leads to an Ocean's Eleven-style heist — if they all wore tight pantaloons.
Watch the trailer for Robin Hood below!
