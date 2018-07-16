This New Documentary Captures The Real Robin Williams

“Just that he was a quiet soul. A couple of people said that basically, when it was one-on-one, he would be quiet. When a third person would come in the room, he would turn on. It was almost like he needed an audience. It was interesting to find that out. Also, how generous he was with his time — going on USO tours, helping the homeless, giving money to people who couldn’t afford it for surgery for their children. His manager told me he was the highest paid actor at some point but didn't want to make more money than other people. He was a gentle soul who didn't want to ruffle any feathers.”