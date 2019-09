Selena Gomez & Emma Stone Are Bringing Zombies Back

It’s not like audiences are strangers to these supernatural monsters. Zombieland blew up the same year the teen lit sensation Pride and Prejudice and Zombies hit shelves. The Walking Dead became a phenomenon in 2010, and 2013’s World War Z dominated the box office. The zombie is a relatively new phenomenon — the monster’s first appearance in a Hollywood production was less than a century ago in 1932’s White Zombie , and it has compelled creators and audiences alike since. But look back, and you’ll notice that iconic zombie-heavy movies, video games, books, and TV shows surface nearly every decade: 28 Days Later (2002) Dawn of the Dead (1978) (and its subsequent remakes and spoofs ), and the groundbreaking Night of the Living Dead (1968).