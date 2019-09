The Harrowing Tale Of The Boys In The Cave Is Already Going To Be A Movie

Wednesday morning, news broke that all 12 boys and their soccer coach had been successfully rescued from the cave where they'd been stranded for almost three weeks. Eight of the boys are still under quarantine as doctors examine them for infection. Their story, reported around the world, has been a harrowing ordeal, and a film seemed inevitable, especially after the successful rescue. Being on the scene, Scott claims to have firsthand access to the divers responsible for extracting the team. With the film, he hopes to "honour" those involved, including Saman Kunan, the Thai Navy SEAL who died preparing the rescue route for the boys.