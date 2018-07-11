The Harrowing Tale Of The Boys In The Cave Is Already Going To Be A Movie

Pure Flix is a production company and distributor with a focus on faith-based films. The production company is responsible for the 2018 sequel to Angelina Jolie's 2014 film Unbroken as well as the 2018 iteration of Little Women. Additionally, the company produces the God's Not Dead franchise. God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, the third in the series, arrived in cinemas this March. (Fun fact: It stars John Corbett, aka Aidan from Sex and the City.)