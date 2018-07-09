A Troll Made A Rude Comment About Baby True & Khloé Kardashian Came For Them

There are some lines you just can't cross, and it's safe to say insulting a baby is one of them. Khloé Kardashian had to come to the defence of her baby True over the weekend when a Twitter user — unprompted — told the Good American founder that her baby was "not cute at all," according to Celebitchy.
The original tweet, as well as the whole account, have been deleted after Kardashian fired back with a well-warranted admonition.
"What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance?" she asked the user. "What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life."
Other fans came to her defense, and she used the opportunity to continue ripping the original tweeter a new one.
"She’s a loser for that. No respect for people like that," she wrote. "People are entitled to their own opinions and feelings but why on earth would you tweet that and if you must why would you tag me?"
She added to another fan, "I just don’t get why people have that much energy to actually project all of this negativity. That takes a lot more energy than just being kind."
Considering that True's birth coincided with rumours that her father, Tristan Thomspon, cheated on Kardashian, the new mum has had an even more stressful adjustment. She's been walking a fine line between looking out for her family and looking out for herself, all while raising a brand new life. Luckily, it's an objective fact that True is a cute baby, and we hope Kardashian keeps the pictures coming to prove it.
