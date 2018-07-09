Harvey Weinstein Is Reportedly Acting As A Paralegal As He Pleads Not Guilty (Again)

We now know what Harvey Weinstein is doing during breaks from his courtroom battle.
According to Variety, disgraced movie producer Weinstein entered a plea of "not guilty" during his Monday arraignment in Manhattan. The charge was for sexually assaulting a woman in 2006.
Despite the numerous charges against Weinstein, and allegations of misconduct or inappropriate behaviour by dozens of Hollywood women, his lawyer, Weinstein continues to pursue a career. His lawyer Benjamin Brafman told Refinery29 in a statement that Weinstein "is working diligently with his attorneys helping prepare his defence and also examining various business proposals."
According to Brafman's statement to reporters outside the courtroom, per The Washington Post, Weinstein is also acting as Brafman's own "paralegal." Per Brafman, Weinstein reportedly travels from his home in Westport, Conn., to midtown Manhattan to perform duties for Brafman.
When Refinery29 asked to clarify Weinstein's role as a paralegal, Brafman stated that calling Weinstein his paralegal was a "joke."
Weinstein is also reportedly "developing new scripts" which Weinstein hopes to produce, per Brafman's comments outside the arraignment. It is unclear how this might work, as it's hard to imagine how many people in Hollywood would jump at the chance to work on a Weinstein project at this present time.
Brafman told reporters outside the courtroom, per The Washington Post:
"[Weinstein] is a brilliant maker of movies and scripts and is trying to pursue other projects. Hopefully he can go back to making movies."
Weinstein was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in October of 2017 following multiple sexual misconduct allegations. The decision followed that month's New York Times expose titled Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers For Decades.
Prior to the July 9 arraignment, Weinstein was previously arraigned in June for charges of first-degree rape, third-degree rape, and a first-degree criminal sexual act. The above stemmed from allegations made by two separate women, while the July 9 arraignment from a third alleged survivor. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him in court and has previously denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.
