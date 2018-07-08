Did Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Just Get Engaged?

The battle for the best shotgun engagement may be on, as Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have allegedly pulled a Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande and got engaged.
After one month of dating, TMZ reports that Bieber proposed to Baldwin Saturday night at a resort in the Bahamas. A fan video that surfaced online showed what seems to be the couple salsa dancing, before Bieber’s security team reportedly instructed everyone to put their phones away and the singer proposed.
This is where things get questionable: is that even possible in a public place? Like seriously, it’s Beiber, not the president of the United States, and I hate to say it, but when you get engaged in public your expectation of privacy kind of goes out of the window.
Another fan taken video of Justin and hailey in the Bahamas (July 6) pic.twitter.com/AxtIvzZzhA— Bieber-news (@yourbiebernews3) July 7, 2018
Lately Bieber and Baldwin have been spotted making out literally everywhere. So, this could just be an instance when their hormones were raging and they just didn’t want a million random onlookers documenting it all. Supporting this theory is the fact that neither Bieber or Baldwin have confirmed the rumoured engagement — or explicitly confirmed that they’re even together at all. I’m talking a full-blown, in-feed “this is my boo” type photo post, not just one that deletes in 24 hours from his Instagram story.
Although on the flipside, Bieber’s dad Jeremy posted a photo on Instagram Sunday morning with a cryptic caption: “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!” Umm, what?
Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, tweeted and quickly deleted a message that may have confirmed the engagement. Possibly? Could we get a translator, or perhaps a Biblical scholar, over here?
One month of dating may not seem like enough time to decide if you want to spend the rest of your life with someone under “normal” circumstances, but (1) has Bieber ever done anything normal? and (2) this isn’t actually the couple’s first go-round at a relationship.
In between his off-again, on-again relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez, Bieber dated Baldwin from 2015 to 2016. Baldwin told E! News in 2016, that they weren’t an “an exclusive couple,” but maybe they were more serious back then than the led on to be. The biggest possible clue of foreshadowing: Bieber’s 2016 interview with GQ where he said he “didn’t want to rush into anything” in case Baldwin ended up being the girl “I’m gonna marry.”
Bottom line: maybe they’re engaged, maybe they aren’t. My money is on the latter, at least until I see some sort of shady, distress post from Gomez or hell, even some matching tattoos.
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for Bieber and Baldwin for comment. We'll update you with any new information.
