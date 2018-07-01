A few weeks ago, what I always fear will happen actually did happen. I’d been reading Beck Dorey Stein’s engrossing memoir, From the Corner of the Oval, out 12th July, on my commute home. “Huh,” I thought, as I looked up from my book and saw a slightly unfamiliar landscape whir by. “This train ride seems longer than usual.” And it was. I had been so absorbed in Dorey Stein’s insider recollections of the Obama White House that I'd missed my stop entirely.
That, my friends, is the marker of a good read — it's so magnetic you lose track of the material world. Lucky for us, July is full of reads so absorbing they'll put you in danger of missing your tube stop. With this batch, you'll venture to Pablo Escobar's Colombia, a luxury high-rise in Shanghai, and a small town in New Zealand. You'll witness the formation of a cult that preys on vulnerable college students, and a 7-year-old daughter essentially declare warfare on her mother. And that's just the start.
Buckle up. There are adventures to be had. Here are our favourite books coming out this July.