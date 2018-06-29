We Have Much To Fear In M. Night Shyamalan's New Film

In the movie, James McAvoy portrays a man with multiple personalities, all of whom are threatened by the nightmarish "Beast" that also resides within his body. (No one said this movie was DSM-5 accurate, okay?) At the end of the film, after our heroine Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy) escapes the Beast's grasp, it's revealed that the film exists in the very same universe as Shyamalan's acclaimed 2000 film Unbreakable.