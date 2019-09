We Have Much To Fear In M. Night Shyamalan's New Film

The film cloaks the superhero genre in a grounded lens — don't expect it to look like anything out of the MCU — but Shyamalan's superhero universe is filling out rapidly, with Glass as the third addition to the Unbreakable-spawned franchise. McAvoy will reprise his role from Split as one of the three main villains. Samuel L. Jackson's "Mr. Glass," from whom the film gets its title, will also join The Beast.