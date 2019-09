We've Seen £750,000 Of Meghan Markle's Royal Wardrobe

So who’s paying for this gorgeous, Givenchy-heavy wardrobe ? Journalist and royal expert Kate Nicholl told ET that the bill was being picked up by her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, who gets the money from his $28 million (£21 million) yearly salary. Being a royal is a full-time job. Like her new sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle is likely working with an assistant who puts in requests with designers to send samples to choose from. Whatever she chooses is then paid for in full. Royals do not accept designer clothes for free, reports People . While they are allowed to accept certain types of gifts, the royals aren’t allowed to accept gifts intended for commercial gain, which includes clothing. Whatever Markle and Middleton wear quickly sells out, so giving them free clothing could be used as free marketing. Given Middleton’s knack for getting more than one wear per ensemble out of her own stylish wardrobe , Markle will more than likely be repeating at least a few of these outfits.