Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt Just Instagrammed The First Look At Their Charles Manson Movie

After being criticised for seemingly hiring every single basic white man and woman in his new movie, Quentin Tarantino (via Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram) has released the first look at the controversial film.
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood stars almost too many big names to list, but most importantly, it unites Brad Pitt and DiCaprio for the first time (okay, second but I'm not counting this) in cinematic history. And now we finally know what the two Academy Award winners look like in this Tarantino take on the Charles Manson family, and the subsequent brutal murders they committed in the late 1960s.
Even if the movie is too Tarantino-y (aka line-crossing) for us to fully enjoy it, we can at least agree on the fact that these two look sharp.
Pitt is serving major cowboy-gets-to-the-big-city vibes (Robert Redford would approve), while DiCaprio is leaning into his burnt orange neutrals. The buttery leather, the stiff denim. It's a full-ass vibe. And please peep the pinky ring and gold chain on DiCaprio's mustard turtleneck.
Pitt is playing "Rick Dalton," and DiCaprio is "Cliff Booth." Booth and Dalton are both two fictionalised actors eager to give their careers a second life in the quick-changing entertainment industry. Oh, and they happen to be neighbours with Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the actress who was killed by Manson Family members in 1969.
Our interest has officially been piqued.
