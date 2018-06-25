The Reason Why Meghan Markle’s Heels Never Give Her Blisters

Just when we thought we knew all the tricks to survive a night out in high heels — numbing spray! Kitten or block heels! — the Duchess of Sussex, apparently, has fresh insight. Meghan Markle wears her shoes two sizes too big, according to The Sun. In fact, the brand-new royal is just one of many celebrities who size up to avoid blisters at events or on the red carpet.“There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes (we've all been there on a night out) and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up,” style expert Harriet Davey tells the paper, adding that the swelling can lead to blisters and bunions (She claims that Victoria Beckham does not size up her shoes, and her feet are rumoured to suffer as a result). The key to walking gracefully in shoes that are two sizes too big: stuff padding or tissue in the excess space, and remove it when your feet start to swell.
Most recently, newlywed Markle was photographed wearing black pumps with a noticeable gap between her heel and the shoe to the Ascot horse track last week. The velvet green Jimmy Choo high heels Markle wore to Belfast in March also appeared to be a size or two too big. Add this to list of Meghan Markle-approved style secrets and items we’re dying to try: wearing our hair in a messy bun, that Aritzia dress she wore for her first public appearance with Prince Harry, or an Everlane tote to carry essentials.
Advertisement